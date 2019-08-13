Northeast Ohio weather: Rain moves out by 11:00 PM, sunshine returns Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure will move southeast to the upper Ohio Valley today. A weak cold front will slide south across our area tonight. A weak low will drop southeast into the southern Great Lakes Wednesday into Wednesday night. This feature will slowly move east over our region through Thursday night.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! After a wet start to the day, things should be improving over the next several hours. Any additional showers that develop will be brief and light. These will be confined mainly to areas south of Cleveland.
We’ll dry out area-wide by 11:00 PM. Humidity levels will slowly fall through the night.
Temperatures will be a touch cooler overnight. We’ll fall into the mid 60s by dawn Wednesday.
Gorgeous Wednesday:
Tomorrow will be absolutely stunning! We’re forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Some spots around the Snow Belt may only climb into the mid and upper 70s.
With lower humidity levels, tomorrow will be close to perfect.
Rain Returns Thursday:
As I mentioned above, a weak area of low pressure will move over our region late Thursday. This will bring us a chance of scattered rain and rumbles Thursday afternoon. Areas south of Cleveland have the highest chance of rain.
Thursday’s high: 80°
Quiet Stretch Ahead:
Rain will come to an end after sunset Thursday. Friday will be a quiet and dry day. Highs will top out around 80°.
Enjoy Friday because things will start heating up for the weekend.
Saturday’s high: 87°
Sunday’s high: 89°
While rain chances aren’t terribly impressive for the weekend, we could see a few hit or miss showers and storms each day, mainly during the afternoon and early-evening hours.
