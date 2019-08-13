Raising Cane’s location in Lakewood to open in September

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular fast-food chain provided more details about plans to open in Lakewood.
The Louisiana-based restaurant Raising Cane’s announced on Tuesday that its Lakewood location will open in “late” September, although an exact date hasn’t been set.
Construction started in May and is one of the factors that could impact the opening date, the company said.
The chain, which is known for its chicken finger meals, will be located at 14115 Detroit Avenue.
Approximately 100 employees will be hired when Raising Cane’s opens in Lakewood.
