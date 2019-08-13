Summit County mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Health Department announced Tuesday that mosquitoes in the City of Stow tested positive for West Nile Virus.
The health department says it is “not uncommon for mosquito traps to test positive for the virus.”
The Summit County Health Department says most people who become infected with WNV do not have any symptoms but 1-in-5 people will develop a fever with other symptoms including headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash. Less than 1% of infected people develop a serious neurological illness, the health department says.
Summit County Public Health has these tips to avoid mosquito bites:
-Use repellents when you go outdoors
-Wear clothing treated with permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent
-Take extra care to use repellents from dusk to dawn
-Wear light-colored clothing, long-sleeved shirts or jackets and long pants
-Avoid outdoor activities during peak mosquito biting hours
-Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure
The Stow Police Department posted on their Facebook page that Whit Ave. will be sprayed on August 14 and a one mile radius around the Friar Rd. will be sprayed next week.
For a spray schedule and map of where the health department plans to spray, click here.
Contact Summit County Public Health Coordinator, Andrew Deikun at (330)-926-5637 for questions.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.