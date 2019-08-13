Sunny Side Up: Would you send your kid to a birthday party if you had to pay up front?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian, discuss one family’s move to charge $20 for a child’s birthday party.
According to the Boston Globe, here’s the deal:
I have a close friend who I adore. She is lovely and kind and a truly wonderful person. But every year, she charges people to come to her daughter’s birthday party. If it is at a venue, the e-mail will say something along the lines of “please bring $20 to cover the cost of your child.” If it is at her home, there will be an envelope or basket asking for “donations.” They’re not poor. People talk about her behind her back. Should I say something?
That brings us to the QOTD: Would you send your kid to a birthday party if you had to pay up front?
