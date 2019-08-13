US Marshals release age progression photo of Ohio child killer who escaped jail officials over 45 years ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal and state law enforcement agencies are continuing their search for a convicted killer who escaped custody more than 45 years ago.
An aged-enhanced photo of Lester Eubanks, one of the 15 criminals named as a Most Wanted Fugitive, was released by the U.S. Marshals Service and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Eubanks walked away from his jail handlers in December 1973 at a Columbus-area shopping center. His supervisors allowed him to shop unescorted as a reward for good behavior.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Eubanks was serving a life sentence for shooting and bludgeoning Mary Ellen Deener to death. He was found guilty of first-degree murder while perpetuating rape.
“I think about this case every day and the little girl who was killed,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal David Siler. “In law enforcement, there are cases that keep you up at night; this is one of those cases.”
In present day, Eubanks is 75 years old and is estimated to be approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. It’s believed that Eubanks has a mole under his left eye and a scar on his right arm. He may be using the alias “Victor Young.”
Forensic imaging was used to create the age progression photo.
“The technology and the talent of the artists has created a likeness that will hopefully bridge the gap in time that will enable a Facebook user or an Instagram follower to identify this child killer," said U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott. "This pencil-to-paper approach helps humanize a photograph that takes him from escapee to old-man.”
