What do you do with your garden tomatoes? The Taste Buds are talking tomato recipes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I came home after a week of vacation to a ton of vine-ripened tomatoes in my garden ready for picking. But what to do with all of them? I can’t possibly eat that much salad. And I’ve already canned at least six mason jars worth of them. But I don’t know if I did that right. And I want some more ideas!
Enter Nonna! Chef Matt Mytro’s mother-in-law, Pamela Mino, will be our special guest. She’s well-versed in canning and jarring summer’s bounty in all its vine-ripened glory. On this week’s show we’ll talk about best practices for preserving your vegetable garden harvest.
Chef Mytro and Chef Dave Kocab will also share ideas for dishes and recipes to incorporate your bounty. How about a gazpacho? Ever tried a caprese salad?
Do you have any tips or tricks for canning your tomatoes? Struggling with or intimidated by the process? Please share. Chime in during the show and we’ll read your comments and questions live.
Catch Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. You can view it through the 19 News Facebook Live broadcast, our website, or our station app. The show is also available through Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
