79-year-old man and 11-year-old grandson carjacked outside of Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 79-year-old man and his 11-year-old grandson were carjacked in the driveway of their home on Burger Ave. on Monday afternoon, police say.
According to Cleveland Police, 3 unknown black men with armed handguns are the suspects in this case.
The men fled westbound towards Pearl Road in the 79-year-old’s 2013 burgundy Chrysler Town and Country, police say. The license plate of the vehicle is GNY1073.
The man and his grandson were not injured.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests have been made and the vehicle has not been found.
Contact Cleveland Police if you have any information regarding this case.
