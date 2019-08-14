Browns impressive in workout with Colts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There was one minor skirmish during the Browns-Colts joint practice on Wednesday, when Browns defensive back Tigie Sankoh and Colts running back D’Onta Foreman swatted at each other, but while Freddie Kitchens warned his players of letting things escalate during these drills, he also made it clear, they’ll hit back.
“We’re not gonna take anything”, Kitchens said following practice.
Still, the Browns looked impressive going against a team that made the playoffs a year ago. Especially offensively.
“Good first day of work, but still have a ways to go," Baker Mayfield said. “Anytime you get to hit somebody else and not your own teammate, you know exactly what they’re doing because you go against them every day, that’s always great.”
“This is a tremendous opportunity for us," Kitchens said. “It gives us a measuring stick of what we’re doing. Playing against somebody else is always good.”
That didn’t include Odell Beckham Jr., who didn’t take part in any of the team drills, and remains questionable for Saturday’s preseason game.
