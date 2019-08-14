Cleveland Browns’ Freddie Kitchens has 2nd best odds to win NFL Coach of the Year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The hype isn’t just around the Cleveland Browns players, its with the coaches too.
New head Coach Freddie Kitchens is one of the early favorites to win NFL Coach of the Year.
He placed second in preseason odds according to Odd Sharks.
The only coach favored higher is San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
The news shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, the team has turned around completely since last season.
The new addition of Odell Beckham Jr. had fans making plans for Super Bowl parties.
The time is now, and the Browns will have another opportunity to prove themselves against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday, Aug. 17.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.