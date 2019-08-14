Committee approves plans for residential, retail development at former Geauga Lake and SeaWorld sites

AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Aurora City Council will have the final say on whether the former Geauga Lake and SeaWorld sites will be developed residentially and commercially.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of the development proposal at its most recent meeting.
According to the developer Pulte’s plans, a portion of the plot would be converted into space with a proposal of more than 300 residential units, as well as a commercial area and a community park.
SeaWorld closed its doors at the Aurora location in 2000. Take a look at before-and-after photos throughout the years.
Geauga Lake was in operation to some extents through the 2007 season.
The proposal now goes to the Aurora City Council for additional discussion and voting. The next city council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 19.
