Devers extends hit streak to 8, Red Sox beat Indians 5-1

Indians RHP Corey Kluber (right forearm fracture), who has been on the injured list since May 2, will make his third rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Columbus at Charlotte. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner pitched four innings, allowing one run, for Double-A Akron on Tuesday. "His velocity is starting to tick up a bit," manager Terry Francona said. "By all accounts, he looked like Kluber."