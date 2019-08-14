Dow tumbles as key recession indicator sounds alarm bells

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Less than an hour before the opening bell Wednesday, the Dow tumbled 400 points, according to the Associated Press.
Bonds sounded their loudest warning bell yet of recession on Wednesday, when the yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly fell below the two-year yield. Such a thing is rare: Investors usually demand more in interest for tying up their money in longer-term debt. When yields get “inverted,” market watchers say a recession may be a year or two away.
Copyright 2019 WOIO and Associated Press. All rights reserved.