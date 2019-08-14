Dow tumbles as key recession indicator sounds alarm bells

In this July 30, 2019 file photo, trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. An economic alarm bell is sounding in the U.S. and sending warnings of a potential recession. Yields on 2-year and 10-year Treasury notes inverted early Wednesday, Aug. 14, a market phenomenon that shows investors want more in return for short-term government bonds than they are for long-term bonds. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Source: Richard Drew)
By Tamu Thomas | August 14, 2019 at 2:38 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 2:53 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Less than an hour before the opening bell Wednesday, the Dow tumbled 400 points, according to the Associated Press.

[ The typically calm bond market is alarmed about the economy, warns of possible recession ]

Bonds sounded their loudest warning bell yet of recession on Wednesday, when the yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly fell below the two-year yield. Such a thing is rare: Investors usually demand more in interest for tying up their money in longer-term debt. When yields get “inverted,” market watchers say a recession may be a year or two away.

