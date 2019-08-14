Drunken driver going to prison for crashing into Macedonia police officer on Christmas Eve

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who was drunk when he rear-ended a Macedonia police officer on I-271 was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.
James Marshall, 57, crashed into Officer Jason Hetrick around 5 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2018 on I-271 North, north of the Ledge Road Bridge.
Marshall was arrested at the scene and his BAC was .309. Deputies found open containers of vodka in his car.
Hetrick, who was assisting on a traffic stop, spent the night in the hospital where he was treated for a concussion and muscle strains.
Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Judge Kelly McLaughlin also suspended Marshall’s license for two years.
