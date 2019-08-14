Elderly Cleveland man and grandson carjacked by gunmen in driveway (interactive auto theft map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Larry Fistek, 79, had just returned to his Burger Avenue home on Cleveland’s southwest side when three men with guns approached him and demanded his car keys.
Fistek was knocked to the ground when he did not comply with the carjackers’ orders swiftly enough.
They ripped his pants, stole the keys and then drove away with his minivan.
Thankfully, the gunmen did not seriously harm Fistek, or his 11-year-old grandson, who was in the minivan.
“My grandson was still in the car and they evidently shoved him out and took off,” Fistek said.
Fistek said he did not have much time to be scared as he tried to think of a way to make sure his grandson was safe.
According to records from the Cleveland Division of Police there have been at least 8 carjackings in the city in just the last 3 weeks.
There have been no arrests made at this point involving the carjacking on Burger Avenue.
According to records from the Cleveland Division of Police there have been at least 8 carjackings in the city in just the last 3 weeks.
