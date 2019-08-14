Fire on St. Clair damaged vacant apartment building, caught on video by surprised resident relaxing in library (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Flames shot out of a vacant apartment building at 11800 St. Clair Ave., temporarily shutting down the road Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the East side fire at 1:45 p.m.
Travis Harris was reading at the library when he looked out the window and saw the flames shooting from the abandoned building.
“I happened to look out the window and saw the blaze coming out the door,” Harris told 19 News.
Harris used his phone to record the first several moments of the fire.
Patrons of the library called the fire department.
“Amazingly, they were here pretty quick... that made all the difference,” Harris said.
There was no official word on injuries, Harris said he saw no one leave the building.
