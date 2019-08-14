19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A nearly stationary frontal boundary over central Ohio will remain across the region today and tonight. Low pressure will track east along the boundary on Thursday. High pressure will drift east across the Great Lakes Thursday night. Another area of low pressure will move into the region late Friday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! What a beautiful day out there. I wish this weather would stay forever. Alas, tomorrow will bring the return of clouds and rain.
In the meantime, enjoy this wonderful day. We’ll remain generally partly cloudy through the evening. Rain won’t be an issue for us today or tonight.
Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s by early tomorrow morning. Humidity levels won’t be oppressive, but you will be able to feel the moisture in the area. (Spoiler alert: The humidity is going to get worse this weekend.)
19 First Alert Weather Day – Thursday:
We issue 19 First Alert Weather Days when we feel like the weather will have a bigger-than-usual impact on your day. Perhaps it will cause you to change or alter your plans? We want to get you ready for that possibility.
So, we’ll consider Thursday a 19 First Alert Weather Day.
The morning hours will be okay, for the most part. There may be a passing shower out there before lunchtime, but most of the activity will come after 12:00 PM. Numerous thunderstorms will be moving over the area.
The severe weather threat is not terribly impressive, but some storms may produce damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail.
The storms will come to an end by 9:00 PM or so.
Hot Weekend Outlook:
Oftentimes, after storms move out, we get a little break in the heat. Not this time. It’s only going to get hotter through the upcoming weekend.
Friday’s high: 80°
Saturday’s high: 87°
Sunday’s high: 89°
While rain chances aren’t terribly impressive for the weekend, we could see a few hit or miss showers and storms each day, mainly during the afternoon and early-evening hours.
