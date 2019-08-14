Garfield Heights’ Meechie Johnson Jr. commits to The Ohio State University to play basketball

Garfield Heights’ Meechie Johnson commits to The Ohio State University to play basketball
By Randy Buffington | August 14, 2019 at 4:23 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 4:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Meechie Johnson out of Garfield Heights has committed to The Ohio State University.

The point guard is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in Ohio according to ESPN.

His father, and assistant basketball coach Demetrius Johnson posted the announcement via Twitter on Aug. 13.

Johnson is coming off a knee injury and has been rehabbing to prep for his junior year.

The guard is 5-foot-11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The playmaker draws a crowd, this was the hype behind last year’s matchup between Garfield Heights and Spire Institute.

