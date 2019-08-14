Garfield Heights’ Meechie Johnson Jr. commits to The Ohio State University to play basketball

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Meechie Johnson out of Garfield Heights has committed to The Ohio State University.
The point guard is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in Ohio according to ESPN.
His father, and assistant basketball coach Demetrius Johnson posted the announcement via Twitter on Aug. 13.
Johnson is coming off a knee injury and has been rehabbing to prep for his junior year.
The guard is 5-foot-11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
The playmaker draws a crowd, this was the hype behind last year’s matchup between Garfield Heights and Spire Institute.
