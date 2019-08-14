Kitten rescued from Progressive Field was hiding under condiment table

By Michael Dakota | August 14, 2019 at 5:43 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 5:43 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Cleveland Indians took on Boston earlier this week a kitten was battling toes under the condiment table inside Progressive Field.

Progressive Field employees spotted the 4-week-old calico kitten under the condiment table batting at peoples toes.

That’s when Executive Director of the Friendship Animal Protective League, Gregory Willey, was called up to the majors.

Relish was found hiding under a condiment table at Progressive Field. (Source: Michael Dakota)

An employee of the Indians also serves on the board of the Friendship Animal Protective League and called Willey for help.

Just rescued this kitten @progressivefield tonight during the @indians game. This little calico was scared to death...

Posted by Friendship Animal Protective League on Monday, August 12, 2019

Nobody is quite sure how the kitten made her way into Progressive Field, but Willey said it was most likely the smells coming from the food being prepared.

“I was a little nervous that it was going to be a feral kitten,, and it might have been like chasing a squirrel through the ballpark. But, she ended up being very, very friendly,” Willey said.

After a social media post several suggestions came in for names, Willey chose Relish.

“I like Relish best of all,” Willey told 19 News.

Four-month-old Relish was batting at people's feet at Progressive Field when he was discovered. The kitten had been hiding under a condiment table during the Cleveland Indians game. (Source: Michael Dakota)

“I think Relish is her name because I relish these moments,” Willey said while cuddling the kitten.

Relish will be spayed and given all her shots before being put up for adoption.

“We do invite and encourage people to visit,” Willey said. “You may not get this particular kitten, but there are so many great kittens with just as incredible stories, and all of them are waiting for their life to begin."

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.