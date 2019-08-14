LeBron James brings ‘Taco Tuesday’ to Cedar Point for LJFF reunion (photos, video)

The LeBron James Family Foundation reunion at Cedar Point (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | August 14, 2019 at 11:19 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 11:29 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of students and family members attended the LeBron James Family Foundation’s annual “family reunion.”

LeBron James was joined by the musician 2 Chainz in Sandusky for the annual event, which is held each year at Cedar Point.

James even celebrated “Taco Tuesday” with all of the reunion attendants followed by a performance from the rapper.

The event comes approximately two weeks after the first day of school for I Promise School’s second year in Akron.

The Akron Public School hosts third, fourth, and fifth grade students.

