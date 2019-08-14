LeBron James brings ‘Taco Tuesday’ to Cedar Point for LJFF reunion (photos, video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of students and family members attended the LeBron James Family Foundation’s annual “family reunion.”
LeBron James was joined by the musician 2 Chainz in Sandusky for the annual event, which is held each year at Cedar Point.
James even celebrated “Taco Tuesday” with all of the reunion attendants followed by a performance from the rapper.
The event comes approximately two weeks after the first day of school for I Promise School’s second year in Akron.
The Akron Public School hosts third, fourth, and fifth grade students.
