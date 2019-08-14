LeBron James foundation to unveil new facilities at I PROMISE School

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Following an “unprecedented” year one at the LeBron James Family Foundation’s and Akron Public Schools I PROMISE School (IPS), the school is expanding, both in the number of students served and campus amenities offered in year two.
With IPS adding another grade level this year, the school now serves 343 students in 3rd-5th grades and IPS is debuting several new and exciting amenities. The new facilities will be rolled out to the media Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
The event will begin with the official debut of a brand-new outdoor basketball court, installed by 2K Foundations, as part of their ongoing mission to support underserved communities. The court provides students with a safe, inviting space for students’ outdoor activities.
For the court dedication, LeBron will reunite with some of his St. Vincent – St. Mary’s high school basketball teammates to pass on the legacy to the next “Fab Five” of I PROMISE School boys and girls.
SVSM head coach Dru Joyce will also join this intimate event showcasing the importance of the space and the memories that can be created there for the next generation of kids from Akron.
Following the outdoor 2K Foundations court reveal, the Foundation and IPS will bring media inside the I PROMISE School for a look at the new resources added in year two including:
- Kaulig Companies Media Lab – A fully-equipped, state-of-the-art broadcast facility that will provide IPS students hands-on learning opportunities in the news, digital, and content creating space.
- Family Training Center - A space and resource established to help facilitate positive learning opportunities in the case of disruptive behaviors. Instead of being suspended or expelled, students who exhibit disruptive behavior in class will go to the on-site Family Training Center where they will work one-on-one with trained intervention specialists to understand, process, and improve their behaviors. This is part of IPS’s trauma-informed approach to educating urban, at-risk, public school students differently.
- Believers’ Bend – A reflective area featuring some of history’s most iconic males and females intended to inspire and engage IPS students and staff to dream big.
- Family Resource Wing – The newly remodeled Family Resource Center (FRC) has been upgraded to include a welcoming family room, Guardians’ Gate offices, and the I PROMISE Too classroom for parents to earn their GEDs. The FRC has also expanded to an entire wing of resources including a market for food and essential and a laundry facility.
These resources are part of LeBron’s more than $1 million dollar investment into IPS in year two.
Recognizing the life-changing importance of education, The LeBron James Family Foundation invests its time, resources and attention in the kids of James’ hometown in Akron.
Through its I PROMISE program, the foundation serves more than 1,300 Akron-area students by providing them with the programs, support and mentors they need for success in school and beyond.
