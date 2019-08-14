Man found guilty of killing Parma Heights couple due in court for sentencing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On June 14, after a seven week trial, a jury found Thomas Knuff man guilty of murdering his prison pen-pal and her boyfriend.
He is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Wednesday. 19 News will live stream the sentencing:
Regina Capobianco, 49, and her boyfriend, John Mann, 65, were stabbed to death in their Parma Heights home in May of 2017.
Their bodies were discovered in June of 2017 inside their Nelwood Drive home after Capobianco was reported missing.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutors said Knuff rolled up their bodies in blankets, dragged them into a back bedroom, and covered the bodies with numerous garbage bags.
Prosecutors said Knuff spent the next few days attempting to clean up the crime scene. He scrubbed down the walls, removed the living room carpet, and disposed the carpet in garbage bags which he left strewn around the house.
Parma Heights police said the couple picked up Knuff in April of 2017 when he was released from prison after serving more than 15 years for several charges; including, aggravated robbery
After the murders, Knuff broke into two Parma Heights beauty salons and stole over $1000. He also stole his son’s car and cell phone.
Prosecutors called a total of 50 witnesses in the trial and the jury deliberated two days before reaching the verdict.
The death penalty phase of Knuff’s trial began on July 22.
The jury has recommended death.
