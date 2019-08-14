Man pleads guilty to driving drunk and hitting a Stow police officer in construction zone

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who slammed into a Stow police officer parked in a construction zone on Route 8 has changed his plea to guilty.
Stephen Eibel pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI for the May 6 accident.
Sergeant Ted Bell was in his cruiser assisting construction crews on Route 8 near Steels Corner when he was struck.
Bell, who was parked in the left hand lane with his emergency lights activated, suffered minor injuries.
Eibel will be sentenced by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Kelly McLaughlin on Sept. 17.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.