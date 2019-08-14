Newburgh Heights police chase called off because of dangerous driver (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday night, what was supposed to be a traffic stop for speeding, turned into a high speed chase through Newburgh Heights.
According to Police Chief John Majoy, the original stop was for a driver doing 54 in a 25 mph zone around 9:30 p.m. on Harvard near E. 49th Street.
Shortly after pursuing the green Ford truck, the driver crossed the center yellow line, into oncoming traffic, on the other side of a median narrowly missing a vehicle coming the other direction.
When the suspect reached the Harvard Denison Bridge, he slowed and appeared he would stop.
When an officer attempted to pull along side of the truck to get a look at the suspect, he sped up and the pursuit was called off by a supervisor.
“We have a no chase policy, much like the city of Cleveland,” Majoy said. “They have to be pursuing someone for a violent felony or an OVI (operating a vehicle intoxicated). The officer has to weigh the greater good and with him crossing left of center, it was dangerous so it was called off."
