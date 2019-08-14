Northeast Ohio Weather: Still pretty humid today, but dry

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is well to our north. We still have a good deal of low level moisture in place this morning. That’s why we had areas of dense fog early on. I went with a mix of sun and clouds. More sun will be along the lake shore where a “shadow effect” will prevent much in the way of cloud cover. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. It is still fairly humid this morning. The humidity level slowly falls later this afternoon and this evening.