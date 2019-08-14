Ohio State to trademark the word ‘The’ for university apparel

In this Nov. 4, 2017, photo, Ohio State players and coaches wave to children in the University of Iowa's children's hospital at the end of the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. In the new tradition, known as The Wave, at the end of the first quarter fans and players in the 70,585-seat Kinnick Stadium turn to wave to the pediatric patients watching from the hospital, a 12-story building that overlooks the stadium from across the street. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Source: Charlie Neibergall)