Pipe bomb detonated in Akron after tip led police to makeshift explosive

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Roads surrounding local auto businesses were shut down in Akron on Wednesday after a pipe bomb was found in the 1300 block of Kelly Avenue.
According to Akron Police, the Summit County Bomb Squad rushed to the scene as officers cordoned off the area.
The squad detonated the pipe bomb, and didn’t find any other explosives.
No injuries were reported.
The roads surrounding the scene have been reopened, and police are investigating how the makeshift bomb ended up in the area.
