Residents of Parma Heights apartment building fear they lost their home forever from deadly fire 3 weeks ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been three weeks since a deadly apartment fire in Parma Heights killed an elderly woman and her pet cat.
19 News covered the tragic incident when it first happened.
On Wednesday, we went back for an update on how those displaced renters are doing.
“They’re telling us that they don’t know when or if we’re going to be able to move back in. There’s a rumor going around that they have to demo the entire building.”
As a Parma Heights police cruiser pulls into the parking lot of the Camelot Apartments on Huffman Road, flames can be seen shooting through the roof of the building.
“We’re in 305, one of the corner units. Almost the furthest from the fire. A lot of water and fire damage. It’s mostly smoke smell and soot.”
That fire, the water to douse the blaze, and the smoke displaced 70 people.
Erin Fisher was among those who had to run for their lives, leaving all their worldly possessions behind.
“We were able to get in for the first time last Friday. The only thing that was horrible was the smell of the refrigerator.”
Fisher and her boyfriend are unemployed right now. She says they’re waiting for an incident number from the state fire marshal’s office to give to the insurance company.
Thankfully, the lease required every tenant to have renter’s insurance.
“It’s just tough. There are three adults, a dog and a rabbit living, basically, in one bedroom.”
This is Pepper, their dog, and this is their rabbit, Cynder, as in a cinder of a flame. All have been burned out of house and home.
“Getting back to what the apartment complex is saying to you. Are they forthcoming? Are they talking to you? Are they avoiding you? No, they’re not really avoiding us. It’s just that they don’t have a lot of information from what I’m gathering. The information is just hard to come by. The property management has been really sweet.”
Fisher and her boyfriend are back at their apartment collecting what they can from the deadly July 26 fire.
A 71-year-old woman and her cat perished in the inferno.
“I’m just grateful for all the people that have stepped up to help us, family members who brought us toiletries, towels and let me borrow some clothes.”
A restoration company is assessing the damage to see if they can make it look like it never happened.
19 News did go to the leasing office. No one was available to comment.
Some tenants said they’re hearing it could take months to determine if it’s best to renovate or tear the building down.
Either way, the displaced tenants have a long way to go.
