Tribe fall to Boston in 10

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Francisco Lindor did everything he could.
It still wasn’t enough.
Lindor had a pair of clutch doubles late as the Cleveland Indians roared from 6-1 down to tie up the Red Sox Tuesday night.
But the Tribe star was also thrown out stealing in the 9th inning to kill an Indians rally.
Boston went on to win 7-6 in 10.
Jackie Bradley Jr had the winning hit, a solo HR in the 10th inning off Nick Wittgren.
Rafael Devers had 6 hits for Boston, the first Red Sock to do that since Nomar Garciaparra in 2003.
No player had ever collected 6 hits in a game at Progressive Field.
