18-year-old charged with sexually assaulting several Berea-Midpark football players at Case Western Reserve University dormitory

On June 18, 2019, the Berea Police Department was notified by the Ohio Department of Public Safety Schools Hotline that a possible sexual assault and hazing incident had occurred. The anonymous caller stated the incident occurred when the Berea-Midpark School football team was at a summer football camp held June 9-12 at Case Western Reserve University. Following the anonymous tip, an investigation into the reported incident opened immediately with the Cleveland Police Department because the incident occurred within the city of Cleveland. The investigation was conducted by the Cleveland Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit with assistance from Berea Police and CWRU Police. The investigation revealed that multiple victims were sexually assaulted in a dormitory as part of a hazing incident amongst team members. Three juveniles and one adult, Jabriel Williams, 18, have been charged for their roles. Williams was indicted on the following 7 counts: