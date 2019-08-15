Akron Police searching for killer after 1 shot dead, 1 hurt in shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the East Akron neighborhood.
People living in the area of Rosemary Boulevard and S. Arlington Street called 911 after hearing a series of gunshots.
Officers responded to the Chesapeake Pointe Apartments and found a 18-year-old man dead near Rosemary Boulevard and Dahlgren Ave.
Police said a 21-year-old, who was shot in the back, but he still managed to run several hundred feet to Borders Drive Thru.
The 21-year-old was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital and is said to have non-life threatening injuries. His name hasn’t been released.
Police said they do not have a suspect description and the name of the man killed is being withheld until the medical examiner’s office can make a positive identification.
Those with information that can help investigators should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous.
