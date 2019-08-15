Ashtabula man indicted on 12 counts of rape for allegedly sexually assaulting teen girls at his catering business

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula County grand jury issued a 39-count indictment following a sex crimes investigation surrounding an area business owner.
According to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office, Thomas Volpi engaged in at least 16 acts of sexual assault involving two girls, ages 15 and 17 years old, on the evening of July 5 and into the morning of July 6.
The alleged sexual assaults occurred at Volpi’s Walnut Boulevard home and at his business, Albino’s Meats & Catering, located at 2316 Lake Avenue.
Volpi, who is in his 60s, was arrested by Ashtabula police on Aug. 14 and booked at the county jail.
During a search of Volpi’s home and business, investigators claim they found forensic evidence that supports all of the crimes in the case. Charges include:
- 12 counts of rape
- 11 counts of sexual battery
- 5 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
- 9 counts of gross sexual imposition
- 2 counts of furnishing alcohol to Underage persons
Arraignment for Volpi is schedule for Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m.
Volpi’s codefendant, 23-year-old Tiara Babbitt, has also been indicted in connection to the investigation on three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor involving the 15-year-old female victim.
The sheriff’s office issued a warrant for Babbitt’s arrest.
