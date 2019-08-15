Clear the City Dogs Cleveland shelter with reduced $21 adoption fee on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the dog days of summer still here, now is the time to adopt your own four-legged friend.
If you need more convincing, City Dogs Cleveland is reducing their adoption fee to just $21 on August 17.
The deal is for the national Clear the Shelters effort to find loving “fur-ever” homes for as many dogs as possible.
The Cleveland Animal Care & Control shelter on 9203 Detroit Avenue will also extend their hours to 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. to give you more time to head on over.
City Dogs Cleveland said their usual adoption procedure will still be in place, “so plan to bring the whole family to meet your new family member, including any resident dogs!”
According to City Dogs Cleveland, there are nearly 100 adoptable dogs waiting to be your new best friend that you can see by clicking here.
If you see one you can’t wait to meet, email citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us.
City Dogs Cleveland is a program of the City of Cleveland’s Division of Animal Care & Control that is supported by the nonprofit Friends of the Cleveland Kennel.
