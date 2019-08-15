Cleveland Heights mother says 7-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by classmate

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Just days before the start of a new school year, a Cleveland Heights mother is afraid to send her daughter back to her elementary school. In fact, she filed a police report this week about an alleged sexual assault incident she claims was never investigated last school year.
Khadijjiah Alim says it’s sad to see her 7-year-old daughter not able to enjoy being a kid lately.
“She’s been doing karate since she was three, and after this incident, she quit and I said why? She said there’s too many boys in there,” Alim said.
Alim explained the reason why her little girl is so afraid of boys stems from an incident last school year. She says another first grader was allegedly groping her daughter’s private parts while many students were in line for lunch. Shortly after, administrators at Roxboro Elementary met with Alim and listened.
She says she was led to believe this serious complaint was being investigated based on the student code of conduct. Days ago, she checked in with the school.
“He’s still attending the school. We were under the impression that he would be removed from the school. That’s what they told us. After next school year, he will eventually be,” said Alim. She went on to say, “It was supposed to be reported as a Title IX. They looked us in the eye and said they reported it.”
Alim did her own investigation this week and made a public records request. She got an email back from the district saying, “There are no public records responsive to your request.” She asks, “How many other Title IX’s have they failed to report?”
The district sent 19 News a statement saying in part:
“This allegation will continue to be reviewed and investigated by our district leadership, and it will be done with care for the parents and young children involved. We are also cooperating with law enforcement to the fullest extent."
Alim says she still doesn’t feel comfortable sending her daughter back to school. While her main concern is her child, she hopes the little boy involved is getting the help he needs. Alim said, “For him to perform that act on someone is scary. What’s going on in his home?”
