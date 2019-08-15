Ruckus at Cleveland bar nearly ends in murder after man shot in the face

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals after he was shot in the face early Thursday morning on Cleveland’s East Side.
According to Cleveland Police, the shooting unfolded at the Wolf’s Den bar, located at 8214 Cedar Ave.
The department has not announced any arrests, and didn’t elaborate on what prompted the gunfire.
The victim has not been identified, and the felonious assault shooting is under investigation.
