19 Follow-up Files: Parma Heights bus stop no longer a hazard after 19 News intervenes

Parma Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - A dangerous Parma Heights bus stop has made a complete 180 from being a hazardous situation.
Thanks to phone calls made to the city, this bus stop -- located at the intersection of West 130th Street and Pearl Road -- is now much safer. The pickup spot was a major frustration for commuter Emery Pinter just a week ago.
“I didn’t even know the sidewalk was closed until I got off the bus. I had to start walking when there was a red light. I had to be careful that no cars would hit me,” said Pinter in a 19 News interview from early August.
“It took them a little bit to put a sidewalk in. They had it all closed off for a little bit,” said commuter Tony Elliot.
People who use the stop on a daily basis are satisfied. Elliott recalls just how hazardous the stop was only a short time ago.
“I had to crawl underneath the do not cross signs and stuff for construction to get to the corner to cross the street. It’s nice that they at least put the sidewalk up there,” concluded Elliott.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.