Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT for a few afternoon storms that could turn severe and contain heavy rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All is fairly quiet this morning. The humidity level went down a little last night, but it will go back up by this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with cooler air near the lake shore. A weak area of low pressure develops in southeast Ohio this afternoon. This will be the trigger to set off a few thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. The coverage of these storms will not be great, however, the winds are light so any storms that do form will not move fast. This will cause very heavy rain in a short time if you get under one of these guys. There is a chance a couple of the storms could pulse up to severe levels and produce some microburst winds or hail. A few slow moving storms will be around this evening. We could have a storm or two roll in off of Lake Erie overnight as well.