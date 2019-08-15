Ohio doctor facing years behind bars after peddling tens of thousands of painkillers, prosecutors allege

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mansfield physician is accused of illegally prescribing tens of thousands of painkillers and other controlled substances -- including oxycodone, hydrocodone, methadone and fentanyl -- and providing them to another man who sold the drugs.
Gary Frantz, 67, and Christopher Fulk, 42, both of Mansfield, are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances, distribution of oxycodone and hydrocodone, and other charges, according to a Department of Justice press release.
Frantz distributed the drugs from his medical offices in Mansfield between 2005 and 2017, according to the allegations in the indictment.
Fulk was one of Frantz’s “patients” who allegedly received tens of thousands of opioid pills from Frantz, and distributed them.
“The health care profession is a critical ally in our nation’s fight against the opioid epidemic,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a prepared statement. “Where we see departures from responsible care that leads to addiction, abuse, and diversion, we will use every enforcement tool available to us, including like in this case, criminal prosecution.”
“These types of investigations are very complex and time consuming for investigators,” said Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch in a prepared statment. “I appreciate their hard work and dedication in halting any offender’s actions of polluting our community with dangerous drugs.”
