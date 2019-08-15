Pepper Pike police trying to locate missing teen boy

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Pepper Pike are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.
Demetrius Primm Jr. left his home Wednesday night after an argument with his father and failed to return.
He is 6-foot-0 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said he was last seen wearing black t-shirt with the word “Spicy” on the chest, black pants, no shoes, only wearing blue and white socks.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Demetrius Primm Jr. is asked to contact the Pepper Pike Police Department at 216-831-1424.
