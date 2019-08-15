Police activity closed stretch of Ohio Turnpike near Strongsville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that troopers are on the scene of “police activity” on the Ohio Turnpike in Cuyahoga County.
An eastbound stretch of the Ohio Turnpike closed at approximately 10 a.m. as a result of the activity.
Delays stretched back approximately four miles.
As of 11 a.m., traffic was able to get by on the Ohio Turnpike, but troopers remained on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 19 News for updates.
