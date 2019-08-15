Search continues for Garfield Heights photographer who disappeared en route to a job

Desmond Beasley never arrived at the I PROMISE school on Wednesday

Search continues for Garfield Heights photographer who disappeared en route to a job
Desmond Beasley is pictured
By Amber Cole | August 15, 2019 at 6:31 AM EDT - Updated August 16 at 11:02 AM

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for a missing photographer who left for a job assignment on Wednesday afternoon, but never arrived.

He hasn’t been seen since.

Desmond Beasley, 33, is disappeared on his way to photograph an event at the I PROMISE school in Akron.

The missing man’s family and friends told police it was unlike him to miss a professional obligation.

A friend reportedly received a troubling text message from Beasley before his phone service was disconnected at around 2:05 p.m.

Police said his phone last pinged east of the Streetsboro-Shalersville area.

Beasley is driving a black 2017 Kia Sportage with unknown registration, possibly a temporary tag and the front plate is a paper Spitzer dealer tag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Garfield Heights Police Department 216-475-1234.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.