121st Annual Feast of the Assumption underway in Little Italy

(Source: CBS News)
By Amber Cole | August 15, 2019 at 11:05 AM EDT - Updated August 15 at 12:15 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 121st Annual Feast of the Assumption is underway in Little Italy and runs through the weekend.

Feast of the Assumption 8/15/2019

“For the past 121 years, the Parish of Holy Rosary has hosted the celebration of Feast of the Assumption in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood, located on Mayfield Road near University Circle. The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a Catholic Holy Day on August 15, commemorates Mary being taken into Heaven."

Feast hours:

  • Thursday, Aug. 15 - Noon to 11 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 16 - 6 p.m. to Midnight
  • Saturday, Aug. 17 - Noon to Midnight
  • Sunday, Aug. 18 - Noon to 11 p.m.

Mass times:

  • Thursday, Aug. 15— masses at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon and 8 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 16—12:15 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 17— Vigil mass for Sunday at 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 18 - masses at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Participating businesses:

  • Corbo’s Bakery
  • Guarino’s Restaurant
  • Kiss of the Hands
  • La Dolce Vita
  • Maxi’s Mayfield Smoke Shop
  • Mia Bella
  • Murray Hill Market
  • Nido Italia Ristorante
  • Presti’s Bakery
  • Ray’s Catering
  • TOLI, Tavern of Little Italy
  • Trattoria

Mayfield Road will be CLOSED to vehicular traffic during the Feast hours – beginning approximately one hour prior to the start times listed above.

It will be opened about one hour after the Feast closes each night.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.