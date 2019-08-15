Suspect hauled from home in handcuffs during Internet Crimes Against Children raid on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect was taken into custody in Cleveland on Thursday morning as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
A 19 News camera crew was on the scene during the arrest.
The ICAC Task Force executed a search warrant at the home on West 91st Street near Denison Avenue based off of a tip they received, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Investigators were seen removing bags of evidence and two individuals from the home, but only one of the occupants was arrested in connection to the case.
The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, was booked at the Cuyahoga County Jail.
According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, this was ICAC’s 54th arrest in Cuyahoga County so far in 2019 and the 185th arrest in Ohio this year.
This is a developing story.
