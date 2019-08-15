TSA stops passenger with a knife...shaped like a gun...trying to board a plane

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Last week, a passenger at Washington’s Paine Field tried to get through a TSA security checkpoint with a knife, shaped like a gun.
Every week the TSA complies a list of weapons, including guns, found in people’s carry-on bags as they try to pass through security.
When commenting on the knife, the TSA blog posted, “Maybe this passenger was on the fence about bringing a knife to a gun fight.”
For the week of Aug. 5-11 the TSA found 77 firearms in people’s carry-on bags, 66 of which were loaded and 28 had a round in the chamber.
The TSA finds a wide range of knives, throwing stars, inert and replica grenades and shells every week.
Last week, TSA was also surprised by a find in a woman’s bra that set off metal detectors.
On Aug. 7 a passenger in the Nashville International Airport was found with a box cutter in her bra.
“Why!?” the TSA blog reported. "An underwire should be the only metal item in your bra. Attempting to conceal items can lead to bra-blems, including a civil penalty and possibly being arrested.
TSA uses the blog every week to remind people you can not carry-on any item that could be used as a weapon, especially guns which can lead to a civil penalty of up to $13,333 or an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.