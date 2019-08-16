Algal bloom in Lake Erie captured on satellite imagery from space

Algal bloom in western half of Lake Erie, taken on July 30, 2019 (Source: NASA.gov)
By Chris Anderson | August 16, 2019 at 2:52 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 3:03 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake Erie’s algal bloom is so large this summer, it can even be seen from space.

Satellite imagery from the NASA Earth Observatory shared a photo of the blue-green algae in the western half of Lake Erie.

Dense green patches seen in the photo, which was taken on July 30, are areas that are unsafe for recreational activities.

Since the photo was taken, the algal bloom has more than doubled in size from 300 square miles to 620 square miles.

The algae in Lake Erie produces a toxin that can cause liver damage, numbness, dizziness, and vomiting, according to NASA.

This year’s algal bloom was greatly impacted by calm winds that allowed the toxins to accumulate and heavy rains that carried fertilizer into the water.

