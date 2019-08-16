2-car crash on I-480 east closes lanes, causes gridlock

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation said a crash that happened on I-480 E closed the right lanes between East 98th Street and Granger Road.
The OHGO map shows the gridlock is causing motorists to experience an hour delay.
The Garfield Heights Police Department said two cars were involved in the crash, including one that had a trailer.
However, no one was injured, according to police.
When the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, police said only one lane was able to get by.
According to the OHGO camera placed at I-480 and Transportation Boulevard, three out of the five lanes have been reopened.
