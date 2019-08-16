2-car crash on I-480 east closes lanes, causes gridlock

Crash on I-480 E closes lanes, causes gridlock
By Rachel Vadaj | August 16, 2019 at 4:21 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 4:28 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation said a crash that happened on I-480 E closed the right lanes between East 98th Street and Granger Road.

The OHGO map shows the gridlock is causing motorists to experience an hour delay.

Crash on I-480 E closes lanes, causes gridlock (Source: OHGO)
The Garfield Heights Police Department said two cars were involved in the crash, including one that had a trailer.

However, no one was injured, according to police.

When the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, police said only one lane was able to get by.

According to the OHGO camera placed at I-480 and Transportation Boulevard, three out of the five lanes have been reopened.

