Children find 7-foot crocodile lurking in Ohio creek

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of kids from a Dayton-area church were looking for a lost Croc shoe, but they found a “croc” of a different type.
More than a dozen children from the church in Preble County spotted an unusual shadow in a creek. It turned out to be a seven-foot crocodile.
Photos and videos of the discovery were shared on Facebook.
According to police, the crocodile was apparently somebody’s pet that was dumped into the creek.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division said they captured and killed the crocodile.
