Children find 7-foot crocodile lurking in Ohio creek
By Chris Anderson | August 16, 2019 at 3:36 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 3:36 PM

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of kids from a Dayton-area church were looking for a lost Croc shoe, but they found a “croc” of a different type.

More than a dozen children from the church in Preble County spotted an unusual shadow in a creek. It turned out to be a seven-foot crocodile.

Photos and videos of the discovery were shared on Facebook.

CROCODILE in Bantas Creek in Preble County 08-14-19! "Danger in the Shadows Rescue in God's Light!" Tonight our...

Posted by Rich Denius on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

According to police, the crocodile was apparently somebody’s pet that was dumped into the creek.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division said they captured and killed the crocodile.

