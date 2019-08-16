Cuyahoga County adds 36 corrections officers to downtown Cleveland’s jail staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Jail is bolstering its staff at the downtown correctional facility.
County Executive Armond Budish announced that staff has increased by 36 corrections officers. The total number of officers employed is now at 626; the highest employee count to date.
“Over the last two weeks, we have brought on 27 new hires and transferred 9 officers to the downtown jail, thereby increasing our total CO staffing to 626 as of today, believed to be our highest total ever," said Budish. "While there is much more work to be done with hiring to account for retirements and resignations, this is solid progress.”
The staff increase comes after reports of inmate abuse and recent deaths.
Since 2018, Cuyahoga County’s Personnel Review Commission looked at nearly 1,500 corrections officers employment applications.
