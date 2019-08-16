Doylestown Police searching for 63-year-old man last seen Sunday

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Doylestown Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding 63-year-old Bernard G. Flechler.
According to police, Flechler was last seen around 11 p.m. on Sunday when he left a friend’s house.
Police said officers responding to a welfare check around noon on Thursday found his car and car keys in the garage along with other personal items inside the home, but couldn’t find Flechler.
Flechler was described by police as 5′7″ tall, 155 lbs., with brown/gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Flechler’s whereabouts is urged to call the Doylestown Police Department at 330-658-2771.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.