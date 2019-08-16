Doylestown Police searching for 63-year-old man last seen Sunday

By Rachel Vadaj | August 16, 2019 at 7:12 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 7:12 PM

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Doylestown Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding 63-year-old Bernard G. Flechler.

According to police, Flechler was last seen around 11 p.m. on Sunday when he left a friend’s house.

Police said officers responding to a welfare check around noon on Thursday found his car and car keys in the garage along with other personal items inside the home, but couldn’t find Flechler.

Flechler was described by police as 5′7″ tall, 155 lbs., with brown/gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Flechler’s whereabouts is urged to call the Doylestown Police Department at 330-658-2771.

Bernard G. Flechler (Source: Doylestown Police Department)
