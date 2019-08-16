Have you ever heard of metal gravel? Canton couple mistakenly buys it for driveway

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have a gravel driveway, you know that every few years you’ve got to add more.
Charles and Sharon Meek did that on Tuesday. In the three days since they’ve collected a bucket full of metal from it.
Almost immediately after it was delivered, the Meek’s noticed the gravel looked different.
They got a metal detector to confirm their suspicions.
“The metal detector just went crazy. It didn’t matter where you put it, it beeped steady,” Sharon said.
Clearly, she didn’t know she had bought metal gravel. She called the company, Joseph Jeffries, but says she got no satisfaction.
“I said: ‘Who in their right mind would buy metal gravel for a driveway.’ I never would have bought metal gravel for my driveway,” she said.
19 News went to Jeffries to see if we could help, and we spoke to owner Mike Jeffries.
“It’s got some metal in it. It’s a byproduct of the steel making process, so they’re gonna have some metals in it. But certainly, we do whatever we can to satisfy every customer that comes in.” Jeffries said.
He had already refunded the Meek’s their purchase price, but what about the metal gravel strewn about their property?
Their car is on the street for fear of a flat in the driveway. Jeffries took us out in his gravel yard and showed us metal gravel. It’s run through magnets but some metal remains.
We asked if “there is anything you can do for her.” He was happy to help, saying “Sure, we’ll work with anybody that’s not satisfied/. That’s not a problem.”
Mr. Jeffries told 19 News that he’ll handle the problem himself. He said something very succinct as we left. “Our reputation is more important than a load of limestone.”
