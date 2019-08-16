I-271 reopens in Macedonia after semi-truck carrying vehicles crashes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi-truck carrying several vehicles crashed early Friday morning on I-271 in Macedonia.
From about midnight through 5 a.m., I-271 was shutdown in both directions between State Route 82 and the Broadway/Forbes exits.
Police said the truck driver was northbound when they struck concrete dividers and ended up in the southbound lanes.
No injures were reported.
Police have not said what led to the crash and have not released the name of the driver or company that employs them.
